BALTIMORE — There are moments during a season where you can look back and identify a turning point.

Doing it in the moment can be hard. Sometimes things feel more significant than they are. Sometimes overlooked things rise to the surface. It can be dangerous to apply too much significance to anything right after it happens when perspective is still limited, but it feels like the Saints had one of those moments during Sunday’s 24-23 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

The whole game might have been a turning point, of course. This was a big win in a big situation. But there was one play when it was clear the game was shifting despite the Saints being down 10 points.

It came with a little more than a minute left in the third quarter on third-and-8. It looked as if the Ravens were about to seal the Saints’ fate. A blitzing linebacker cleared out Mark Ingram, which opened up a path for safety Tony Jefferson, who was trailing through the same gap, to purse Drew Brees.

Jefferson had Brees in his crosshairs. The Saints went for it five times on fourth down, but this conversion would have been out of reach if the quarterback was sacked. But instead, Brees rolled out of the pocket and managed to deliver a 9-yard pass to Michael Thomas as Jefferson pulled him to the ground.

Hope was alive. The next play, Brees left the pocket and hit Tre’Quan Smith on the sideline for a gain of 26. New Orleans scored a few plays later to cut the lead to 17-14.

The game is probably over if Jefferson had sacked Brees. Instead, he did what he had to do to move the chains and lead New Orleans to a victory against what was the best defense in the NFL entering action.

“There’s an old saying, ‘It doesn’t have to be aesthetically pleasing to be effective,’ ” coach Sean Payton said. “We had a lot of different nuances in this plan. I can’t tell you — just the hours and lack of sleep.”

Look, Payton isn't wrong. Some of it was ugly. This was an AFC North game. It was grimy and hard-fought. A 3-yard gain was a victory. And that’s how the Saints wanted to play. They had no intentions of airing it out. They wanted to pull Baltimore into a slow, precise and grinding game.

The Saints saw what can happen to a team when they try to do the opposite against the Ravens; last week, Baltimore dominated Tennessee. Dropping back too much can leave an offense susceptible to the Ravens' blitzes, which can be exotic and hard to follow because they drop defenders back, rotate their safeties, and attack different spots.

Those different looks and rotations can make it difficult to identify the middle linebacker, a key in protecting against the blitz, which made communication paramount on Sunday. After seeing how confusing and difficult it was for Titans, the Saints knew what wasn’t going to work.

“We saw that (game against Tennessee), and this is exactly what we can’t do,” guard Larry Warford said. “We tried to keep them out of it, and with a game plan that worked.”

“We weren’t going to go through what we just saw last week in Tennessee,” Payton said. “I know that was the plan. We weren’t going to drop back and get sacked 11 times.”

It wasn’t as if New Orleans completely solved Baltimore. Brees (22 of 30, 212 yards, two touchdowns) was sacked once, officially hit three times and pressured on a handful of snaps. But the Saints did combat the blitz enough to get the job done. One of the ways of doing that was to use several different personnel packages to help create confusion. The other was to run as much as they could, even though guard Andrus Peat and later, backup guard Josh LeRibeus, were out of the game.

New Orleans ran 39 times and gained 134 yards, 3.4 yards per carry. Those numbers won’t pop out of the box score years from now, but all of those yards were significant. Without them, if the running game had stalled, it would have allowed Baltimore to open up its blitz package.

Even a lot of New Orleans’ passing plays looked like runs in the huddle. There were some passes out of the Saints’ “BYU” package, which includes quarterback Taysom Hill, and the Saints even used some empty-backfield looks with Mark Ingram and fullback Zach Line alongside a pair of wide receivers and a tight end. All of those details kept the Saints in favorable looks.

The most favorable look of all might be the outlook moving forward. There’s a very real possibility that Baltimore might be one of the better teams the Saints end up playing this season, and they just went on the road and won a game outdoors in a hostile environment.

These are the kind of games you have to win during the playoffs. New Orleans proved it could run the ball and play defense in a tough environment. There are still things that need to be cleaned up. Giving up a 50-plus-yard reception almost immediately after scoring isn’t going to work, and neither is letting a guy get wide open in Cover-2 for what could have been the tying score is also unacceptable.

The margin between victory and failure was razor thin, but good teams figure out how to win. A lot of people are going to spend the next few days talking about how New Orleans proved something. Those people will not be in the Saints’ locker room.

They expect to go on the road and beat good teams, regardless of any talk about how they need the protection of a dome to perform on offense.

“That’s not our narrative, though,” Saints tackle Terron Armstead said. “That’s not our feeling. That’s not what we think.”

Nope, the Saints’ narrative is that they’re real contenders, and they're proving it against other top teams.