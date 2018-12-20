The Saints have signed offensive lineman Cornelius Lucas, according to a source.
The 6-foot-9, 330 pound Lucas is a New Orleans native who played at Edna Karr High School.
He was signed to replace Derek Newton, who was released after being signed last week.
Lucas, who played collegiately at Kansas State, played with the Detroit Lions from 2014-2016 and played with the Los Angeles Rams last season. He has been used primarily as a left tackle, but can also play on the right side as well.
He has played in 36 games and started in seven games in his NFL career.
Lucas was signed to help with an offensive line that has been hit with injuries. Left tackle Terron Armstead has been out since being injured in the Nov. 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jermon Bushrod, who replaced Armstead, injured his hamstring in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers and didn't practice on Wednesday.
Andrus Peat shifted to left tackle on Sunday when Bushrod was injured.