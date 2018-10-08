You've seen the moment Drew Brees became the NFL's all-time passing yards leader. Now, thanks to the NFL, you can hear his reaction.
Brees was mic'd up for the moment he connected with receiver Tre'Quan Smith on a 62-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter of Monday night's Saints game against the Washington Redskins.
That pass not only helped the Saints lead grow, but it officially put Brees over previous passing yards leader Peyton Manning.
In a short video montage, Brees is seen watching Smith run for the score and raising his arms in celebration. He's then greeted by lineman Terron Armstead.
"I love you buddy," Brees can be heard saying to Armstead after hugging him.
The rest of the Saints soon join Brees for a team celebration, followed by Brees sharing a special moment with his family at mid-field.
"Hey boys, how 'bout that, huh?" Brees says. "I love you guys so much. You can accomplish anything in life you're willing to work for, right? I love you boys!"
Brees is last seen, talking with head coach Sean Payton, hugging him and thanking him before getting ready to return to action.
"Let's go win the game now!" Brees says enthusiastically.
Drew Brees was mic’d up for the moment he made history 🙏— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 9, 2018
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/xGq1zjbFO0