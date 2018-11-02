The Saints will have their star running back available for Sunday's game against the Rams.
After missing Thursday's practice due to illness, Alvin Kamara returned to practice on Friday and said "I'm good" when asked how he was doing after the session.
The only player ruled out for Sunday's game was rookie defensive end Marcus Davenport. Fellow defensive lineman Mitchell Loewen (neck) was not listed with an injury designation, meaning that he should be available to play.
With Davenport out, Alex Okafor is expected to remain the starter at defensive end. Second-year player Trey Hendrickson should see an increase in snaps.
The Rams are also relatively healthy. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp is expected to make his return from a knee injury. Cornerback Sam Shields (illness) is the only player listed with an injury status.