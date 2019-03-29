The ride from Flint, Mich. to the Detroit airport took Demario Davis only about an hour.
But for Davis, it felt more like he had traveled from one side of the world to the other.
Things in Flint were much different from Detroit, or anywhere else for that matter, the New Orleans Saints linebacker has ever traveled.
"It was unbelievable," Davis said in a phone interview on Thursday. "You just can't believe this is happening in America. You hear about people not having healthy drinking water in other countries. It felt like we had left a different country because when we got to Detroit, we could drink the water. We couldn't do that in Flint."
Davis and Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman spent two days in Flint last week, trying to help with the city's water crisis that has been going on since 2014.The crisis began five years when the city decided to build a new pipeline that would take water from Lake Huron to Flint. The Flint River was going to be used as the water source while construction of the new pipeline was taking place. But soon after, the residents of Flint noticed something wasn't quite right with their water. Testing showed there was lead in the water and the city has been dealing with issues ever since.
"I've never seen anything like it in my life," Davis said. "This is something happening in America and we are continuing to move on with our lives like it's not happening. Nobody is really talking about it anymore. That's why people don't really know about it. These people are still there lost and helpless."
Davis received a crash course on just how rough things are in his two days visiting the city. It's the latest charity work for the veteran linebacker entering his second season with the Saints.
He visited a school in Flint where the bathrooms had sinks, some usable and others with signs hanging above them saying "don't use water."
He got a chance to talk to many of the citizens in the city with close to 100,000 people.
"I have never seen that many water bottles in my life," Davis said. "And it's still not enough water. They have to use bottles of water to brush their teeth, to wash their face, take baths. People get two cases of water and you have a family of 4 or 5, you really need about 20 cases of bottled water. It's either that or use the bad water. You're seeing kids with super high levels of lead in their body. It's crazy."
The government provided bottled water up until last April when it said the water was safe again. After that, non-profit organizations began delivering bottled water. Davis and Norman helped with that effort on their visit by renting a U-Haul and going to a local Sam's Club and buying water and delivering it to the citizens while also listening to their stories. He heard from families who haven't had water from a faucet in five years.
"Nobody knows if they can drink the water or can't drink the water and the government isn't really being straight up with them," Davis said. "What are the chances of you drinking some water if you know there's a chance it can mess you up for the rest of your life? They are already starting to see it in kids, with some of it mimicking autism."
While his visit to Flint is over, Davis said there is still plenty of work to be done there.
"The bottom line is you can be buying bottled water until you're blue in the face," Davis said. "If you aren't fixing that water, you're just going to keep repeating the problem."
Davis and Norman have partnered with the United Way to try to help raise money for Flint. Davis also is planning to meet with legislators to get bills passed to help with the issue. It's his latest project as part of the NFL's Players' Coalition, a group that advocates for social justice in the country. Davis and former Saints tight end Ben Watson helped push legislation last year that restored voting rights to felons who have been out of prison for five years yet are still on probation or parole.
"When you see you have that type of bargaining power, you have to use it to help people who are hurting," Davis said. "People have been crying in Flint for five years and nobody is hearing their cries. So we want to use our voice to amplify the message so they can be helped in a real way."
And for Davis, using his voice is why he likes to give back. It's why his offseason is about more than taking time off and vacationing. Instead, he says he wants to do all he can to help those who can't always help themselves.
"I think it's just part of being a human being," Davis said. "We all should have some type of compassion when we see people hurting. If you can do something about it, you don't just sit and you don't just keep on moving. If you see someone on the street, you can always go over and do something, even if it's just going over there and smiling at them or taking them food or a blanket or something. You can't look at someone's pain and just be numb to it."