Sheldon Rankins didn't have to think long when asked about the challenges of facing the Los Angeles Rams.

There are lots of them. Rankins made that quite clear as he rattled off the strengths of the offense that comes to New Orleans on Sunday for a much-anticipated NFC showdown.

First he mentioned Todd Gurley, the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year last season, who just three months ago signed a four-year, $60 million deal that made him the highest-paid running back in the league.

Next Rankins mentioned quarterback Jared Goff, followed by the three-headed monster at receiver (Brandin Cooks, Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods) that Goff gets to throw to. Kupp missed the last two games, but Rams' coach Sean McVay said on Tuesday there's a "good chance" he returns.

Then Rankins mentioned the tight end.

Then the offensive line.

"It's definitely a challenge," Rankins said. "That's why they are rolling right now. They attack defenses in a variety of ways. We are going to grind the tape this week and see what we can do to put a stop to that."

So far, no one has been able to.

The Rams (8-0) are the only remaining undefeated team left in the league.

As good as they are on offense, they are just as solid on defense.

Aaron Donald's 10 sacks lead the NFL.

They are one of just two teams ranked in the top 10 in offense (second in yards gained) and defense (eighth in yards allowed).

The only other team to crack the top 10 in both is Minnesota, whom the Saints beat 30-20 on Sunday for their sixth consecutive victory. That's the second-longest winning streak in the league — second only to the Rams.

"It's definitely going to be a challenge, for sure," Saints left tackle Terron Armstead said. "We have seen some really good defense and some really great fronts. This is going to be a lot of the same. We know the names they have up front, but collectively they do a lot of things together that help the guys with the names."

The Saints know all too well just how dangerous the Rams team can be. The Saints fell to the Rams 26-20 last year in L.A. Memorial Coliseum, a loss that snapped the Saints' eight-game winning streak.

For the Saints, this the third tough test in as many weeks. They came off their bye week with road games against the Baltimore Ravens and the Vikings and were able to pass both tests.

Now they get the Rams at home, followed by a road trip to face the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) and another home game against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

"You focus on one pothole at a time," coach Sean Payton said. "You have to find the way to navigate the road. When that week is over with, you get on to the next road block and the next challenge in front of you. Fortunately we have been able to do that."

It's a challenge the Saints anticipate — especially playing in the Dome, where they have beaten the Rams the last two times they made the trip.

"We know all the talk about the Rams' defense and what they are able to do," Rankins said. "We feel like we are just as talented a group as they are. We look forward to the challenge of not only coming in to compete, but to try to dominate this game."