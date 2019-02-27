INDIANAPOLIS — Mike Mayock still remembers taking notes on Taysom Hill ahead of the draft a few years ago.
He saw a player who had the speed, size and strength to do just about anything on a football field. He could throw a football well down the field, but still, Mayock, who was hired as the Oakland Raiders general manager this offseason, wasn’t sure about Hill's future as a quarterback.
“He ran 4.4 at his Pro Day at 218 pounds as a quarterback,” Mayock said. “A lot of people like myself looked at him like a safety. What Sean (Payton) has done with him has just been amazing.”
So, in a league full of copycats, have the Saints started a new trend that other teams will try to emulate or is Hill too unique to replicate?
It's not an easy answer, but New Orleans showed there are plenty of merits in having a quarterback like Hill, who played quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end. He might be the most unique weapon in the NFL, and it was clear defenses had trouble keeping up with him last season.
Just putting him in the huddle created a mismatch for the Saints, because the defense had to choose whether to leave the third linebacker on the field or go with a defensive back. One way or the other, New Orleans immediately had an edge. Leave a defensive back, and Hill could run. Go with a linebacker and someone could have an advantage in the passing game.
As Payton often likes to put it, the Saints gained a player back on offense since Hill had to be accounted for by a member of the defense even when he was lined up under center. And that's before considering an athletic quarterback's ability to create plays with the ball in his hands.
“Look at hockey. Look at any one of these sports, the ability to create on your own one-on-one, and you’re forcing the defense to deal with it,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “The defense has to deal with the ability to deal with that.”
The other thing to consider about a two-quarterback package is that the other team knows it exists. What that means is, even in games where New Orleans did not use the Hill very often, defenses had to spend a considerable amount of time preparing for a second offensive package as well as the one led by quarterback Drew Brees.
That's a lot take in, and those are the kind of things other teams often emulate. And those are the kind of things that often pop up around the league once someone creates a blueprint.
“I think if you can always keep your opponents kind of off balance, I think that’s a good thing,” Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. “Teams will get more and more creative.
"The game is changing every single year with different things, and these coaches are so innovative. I’m amazed with the things they come up with every single year to help win themselves football games. So, if that’s playing with two quarterbacks, it’s playing with two quarterbacks.”
The Ravens were one of the teams that used a two-quarterback system last year before Lamar Jackson supplanted Joe Flacco as the starter. Cincinnati used backup quarterback Jeff Driskel in a similar role in a few games last year. Those players exist elsewhere around the league and could be unleashed in a particular package of plays.
What makes Hill unique is he can go on the field and be an asset as a run player, among other things. He keeps things unpredictable, and the Saints aren’t putting themselves at a disadvantage when he plays. It would be hard for a team to use the Saints an exact blueprint.
It also requires a certain level of conviction. Putting a player under center to take the place of Brees isn’t something that teams typically do.
“Very unusual, but it certainly helped them,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said. “You got to give them credit for having the guts to do it.”
It’s hard to know if teams will follow New Orleans’ lead. Maybe it will change the way teams look at players. Instead of viewing someone like Hill as a possible safety, perhaps the next player with similar skills could be looked upon as supplemental weapons at quarterback instead of being transitioned to full-time wide receivers.
But the problem might not be figuring out a package of plays or finding the guts to put him on the field. It could be locating the player to run it.
“By definition, if you’re trying to bring in a Taysom Hill there aren’t many of them. I don’t know any more of them right now,” Mayock said. “I think what they’re doing is unique. I think teams are always copycat. When the wildcat started, everybody wanted the wildcat quarterback. The difference is this guy is different.”
Just a bit.