Teddy Bridgewater may not be staying in New Orleans after all, according to several reports from ESPN, the Miami Herald and the Boston Globe.

Despite reports Tuesday that Bridgewater was choosing the Saints over a more lucrative deal from the Miami Dolphins, Bridgewater is visiting with the Dolphins at their facility Wednesday to reignite contract negotiations, according to The Boston Globe's Ben Volin.

The Miami Herald's Adam Beasley confirmed Bridgewater's visit with Miami, saying it would take place Wednesday evening.

Report: QB Teddy Bridgewater expected to remain with Saints despite bigger offer Saints backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is expected to re-sign with the Saints, according to a report by the NFL Network's Jane Slater.

ESPN's Dianna Russini added more fuel to the fire, reporting on TV that if the Dolphins were to kick up their previous offer by a million or two more, the Saints would bow out.

Can't see tweet below? Click here.

.@diannaESPN just said on ESPN that if the Dolphins kick in a million or two more, the Saints are going to bow out and he'll go to Miami. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) March 13, 2019

Bridgewater, considered one of the top free agent quarterbacks on the market this season, was acquired by the Saints last August for a third-round pick in a trade with the New York Jets.

The Miami native made 1 start in 5 games played during his one-year-stop in New Orleans, completing 14 of 23 passes for 118 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

More to come.