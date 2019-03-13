NO.saintspanthers1056.123118.jpg

New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) is pressured New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) drops back to pass under pressure from the Carolina Panthers defense during the second half against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints lost 33-14.

 Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD

Teddy Bridgewater may not be staying in New Orleans after all, according to several reports from ESPN, the Miami Herald and the Boston Globe. 

Despite reports Tuesday that Bridgewater was choosing the Saints over a more lucrative deal from the Miami Dolphins, Bridgewater is visiting with the Dolphins at their facility Wednesday to reignite contract negotiations, according to The Boston Globe's Ben Volin.

The Miami Herald's Adam Beasley confirmed Bridgewater's visit with Miami, saying it would take place Wednesday evening

ESPN's Dianna Russini added more fuel to the fire, reporting on TV that if the Dolphins were to kick up their previous offer by a million or two more, the Saints would bow out.

Bridgewater, considered one of the top free agent quarterbacks on the market this season, was acquired by the Saints last August for a third-round pick in a trade with the New York Jets.

The Miami native made 1 start in 5 games played during his one-year-stop in New Orleans, completing 14 of 23 passes for 118 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

