Drew Brees is sticking to his guns this week.
Brees, who is 201 yards away from breaking the NFL's all-time passing record, has spent the past couple of days trying to ignore the growing talk about his achievement and focus on Monday night's game against Washington.
Asked if he's talked to current record-holder Peyton Manning yet or if he knows whether or not Manning will be at Monday night's game, Brees deflected again.
"I have no idea," Brees said. "I'm locked in on the game."
Understanding the magnitude of the moment, Brees reflected a bit in his Wednesday availability, looked back at specific moments but mostly tried to avoid ruminating on the record before he breaks it.
"Let's have it happen first," Brees said. "And then we can talk about all this stuff."