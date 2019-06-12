New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees returned to practice Wednesday after missing one day of mini camp and one day of OTAs last week.

The veteran signal caller was absent to testify in a trial in San Diego. Last year, Brees filed a lawsuit last year against a California jeweler saying that he and his wife, Brittany, were defrauded of millions.

Brees began his NFL career in San Diego when the Chargers played there. He testified he became friends with Vahid Moradi over the course of about 15 years.

In San Diego court, Drew Brees accuses jeweler of using friendship to scam millions from him Drew Brees climbed into the witness stand in a San Diego courtroom on Thursday afternoon and recounted how, as he sees it, a jeweler exploited…

During the trial, Brees explained how Moradi and CJ Charles Jewelers sold the couple $15 million worth of diamonds — one of which was a ring costing more than $8 million — between 2012 and 2016.

An appraiser in 2017 told the Breeses that they had paid roughly $7 million more for the collection than it was worth. The appraiser estimated that the $8 million ring was worth roughly half of that.

According to NBC San Diego, Brittany Brees and Moradi are expected to testify this week.

Teddy Bridgewater worked with the first-team offense in Brees' absence.