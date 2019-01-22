Three more Saints players have been added to the NFC's Pro Bowl roster, while four others will not be playing.

Saints linemen Larry Warford and Andrus Peat were named to the roster in place of Philadelphia Eagles OT Brandon Brooks and Dallas Cowboys OT Zack Martin -- both of whom will miss the game due to injuries.

Brooks tore his ACL during the Eagles' playoff loss to the Saints.

Alvin Kamara was named to his second Pro Bowl in as many seasons in place of Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley, who is playing in Super Bowl 53 instead.

Drew Brees and Michael Thomas had already been confirmed out of the annual game.

The Dallas Cowboys announced quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper are replacing the Saints duo for next week's game. The report cited injuries to Brees and Thomas as the reason.

Max Unger and Terron Amstead also followed suit in bowing out of the game. they'll be replaced by Cody Whitehair and Charles Leno Jr. of the Chicago Bears.

New Orleans' season ended Sunday in the NFC Championship due in part to a controversial no-call by the officials on what looked like a pass-interference infraction that helped the Rams win, 26-23 in overtime.

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan was also selected to the game.

