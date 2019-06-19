With the opportunity to bolster their wide receiver corps through the draft or in free agency, the Saints focused on other areas instead, including a big acquisition in tight end Jared Cook.
The way receivers coach Curtis Johnson sees it, the decision was an endorsement of the wideouts already on hand.
“It’s very much (a vote of confidence),” he said after the Saints’ ended minicamp last week. “If we had to address some other positions, that’s OK. You’d love to have more receivers, but I’m very satisfied with the guys we have.”
Specifically, Johnson pointed to the potential improvement of young receivers Austin Carr, Keith Kirkwood and Tre’Quan Smith as complements for All-Pro wideout Mike Thomas (125 catches, 1,405 yards) and veteran Ted Ginn, Jr, who was limited to seven games by a knee injury but caught 53 passes in 2017.
Although Carr (nine catches, 97 yards, two touchdowns) was active for two games in 2017 after New Orleans claimed him off waivers from the New England Patriots, last season was his first significant action in the NFL. Kirkwood (13 catches, 209 yards, two TDs) an undrafted free agent, and Smith (28 catches, 427 yards, five TDs) the Saints’ third-round pick, were rookies.
Carr scored his touchdowns in back-to-back games against Philadelphia and Atlanta in November but did not make another reception until a 5-yarder against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.
Kirkwood scored in consecutive November games against Atlanta and Dallas, adding a short touchdown catch in the Saints’ playoff win over Philadelphia.
Smith enjoyed a breakout performance (10 catches, 157 yards) in the regular-season meeting with the Eagles but totaled only 81 yards in the remaining seven games, including the playoffs.
Saints wideouts not named Thomas or Ginn combined for five catches and 38 yards in the postseason, when the offense produced its third-lowest and lowest point totals of the year in home games with Drew Brees playing.
“They made their mistakes, but they were good,” Johnson said. “When you throw a playbook at a guy and they’ve never played, they are looking and looking (for consistency), but now it looks like they know what to do. They know what’s going on. It’s a good thing to have.”
Kirkwood was held out of minicamp due to a minor injury along with Cameron Meredith, who is resting the bothersome knee that forced him to have arthroscopic surgery last November. Smith and Carr had 20-yard receptions in a two-minute drill at the end of the first practice.
“We’ll continue to evaluate that position,” coach Sean Payton said. “I like the guys that are here working now.”
Payton added he was excited about some of the undrafted free agent additions as the Saints search for the best candidates to fill out the two spots behind Thomas, Ginn and Smith.
The standouts in minicamp were Rishard Matthews, Cyril Grayson and Simmie Cobbs, Jr, all with varying backgrounds.
Cobbs, a big target (6-foot-3, 220 pounds), was signed off the Washington Redskins practice squad last December.
Grayson, a 5-foot-9 Rummel product who never played football at LSU while on a track scholarship, generated plenty of buzz as a late invitation to rookie camp and again at minicamp. He has not played in a regular season game in stints with four NFL teams the past two years.
“One thing about him, he catches your eye because it’s a play a day,” Johnson said. “He’s a guy that makes plays. You look at him and he catches a long one and he catches one in the seam. You are pleasantly surprised with him and let’s see where it goes from here.”
Matthews, who was extended a tryout invitation to minicamp, flashed some of the form that made him the leading wideout for the Tennessee Titans in 2016 and 2017, when he combined for 118 catches, 1,740 yards and 13 touchdowns.
“He did phenomenal for the three practices,” Johnson said. “I really don’t know his history or much about him, but his film was good. He made a back shoulder (catch) the first day out here that was really impressive.”
The Saints signed Matthews when minicamp ended, giving them one more viable option at a position that needs more depth than it had a year ago.
“He’s been very consistent,” Payton said. “He competes, he is durable, and he is someone that enjoys playing.”