The NFL's breakout running back of the 2017 season first met the 2018 edition last January.
Alvin Kamara was in Orlando for the Pro Bowl, a week away from being crowned the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year. Saquon Barkley was also in Orlando, training for the draft, preparing to become the highest back selected in the draft since the Saints grabbed Reggie Bush in 2006.
Barkley approached Kamara and asked him what he needed to succeed at the next level.
Kamara chuckles now, remembering what he told the gifted Penn State star.
"You're going to be fine," Kamara told Barkley.
Barkley has lived up to the billing so far, and the presence of both Barkley and Kamara adds another star-studded matchup to Sunday's Giants-Saints matchup in the Meadowlands, a matchup that was already full of star power on both sides of the ball.
Drew Brees and Eli Manning have been the face of their respective franchises for years. Odell Beckham Jr. and Michael Thomas have been more productive at an early age than any other receivers in NFL history.
Add Kamara and Barkley to the matchup, and it's hard to imagine this game playing out like the last showdown between the Saints and Giants in East Rutherford, a 16-13 slugfest the Giants won in the second week of the 2016 season.
"I think Sean and I see offense in a similar way," Giants coach Pat Shurmur said.
One similarity is that both Payton and Shurmur place a premium on running backs being able to catch passes out of the backfield. Kamara leads all NFL running backs with 30 receptions through the first three games, and Barkley is third with 21 catches.
And although Kamara has been used in more ways than Barkley — the Saints' star often operates almost as a wide receiver, while most of Barkley's catches have been check-downs — both players must be accounted for in the passing game.
"I don’t know the true value of a running back if he cannot catch the ball," Shurmur said. "I think whether he's a primary target or you're trying to get the ball down the field and you utilize him as a check-down, his ability to catch the ball either helps move the chains or get you explosive plays."
Barkley, like Kamara, is elusive in the open field, a highlight reel's dream who has the ability to take any play to the end zone.
But Barkley is not another iteration of Kamara.
"I'm not going to say he’s like anyone," Saints head coach Sean Payton said. "He’s his own back."
Size is the biggest difference between the two budding stars.
Barkley has packed 234 pounds on his 6-foot frame, making him one of the heavier backs in the NFL. Kamara, on the other hand, stands 5-foot-10 and carries 215 pounds.
For that reason, Barkley's ability to break tackles is more in the traditional style.
"Saquon, he's obviously heavier," Saints running backs coach Joel Thomas said. "I was standing behind him at the Combine when he was doing the vertical jump, and his thighs, he looks like he's got o-line thighs."
Kamara, on the other hand, has unbelievable balance, the kind that somehow is still surprising even after all of the accomplishments of his rookie season. Rather than bowling over tacklers, Kamara simply doesn't seem to feel them, gliding through contact and leaving defenders lying on the ground, wondering what happened.
"We're two different people, two different running backs, two different teams, two different situations, two different backgrounds," Kamara said. "I'm not really one for comparisons."
For all of their considerable talents, Barkley and Kamara have had trouble at times getting things going on the ground early this season. Barkley is averaging 4.7 yards per carry, but the lack of cohesion on New York's offensive line has made him a boom-or-bust back who takes a lot of losses before hitting a home run.
Kamara is running behind one of the NFL's best offensive lines, but he's found less room to run without the complement of Mark Ingram in the first three games. After averaging an incredible 6.1 yards per carry as a rookie, Kamara is averaging just 3.8 through the first three games this season.
Whichever back finds success on the ground on Sunday could tip the scales. Brees is facing off against an injury-ravaged Giants defense; Manning gets a Saints secondary that has hemorrhaged big plays through the first three games.
"I play for the Saints, he plays for the Giants," Kamara said. "Our defense is going to do everything they can to stop him. I hope he does well in every other game, but not on Sunday."