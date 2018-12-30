Back in November when Michael Thomas paid homage to legendary Saints wide receiver Joe Horn, replicating his famous touchdown celebration by pulling a cellphone out of the bottom of the goal post, the retired wideout responded with equal appreciation.
Horn bought Thomas’ white Color Rush jersey, saying he’d wear it to any Saints events down the line, including a hopeful Super Bowl push.
Sunday’s regular season finale didn’t involve hoisting a massive trophy or winning a massive ring, but the contest culminated in a special occasion for the pair, while both sporting a No. 13 jersey.
With a six-yard crossing route snag in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter of the Saints’ 33-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers, Thomas became the first receiver in franchise history to eclipse 1,400 yards, breaking Horn’s New Orleans single-season receiving yards total of 1,399 he set in 2004. He finished Sunday with five catches for 29 yards, ending with the record-setting grab.
As Thomas jogged onto the field before Sunday’s game, Horn said he got a chance to say a few words to the third-year wideout, hoping he’d be on hand to witness history.
“I told him to keep doing what he’s been doing,” Horn said before Sunday’s game. “He’s obviously having fun and working on his skills. I hugged him and told him that he’d get his respect if he keeps doing what he’s been doing, and that’s catching rocks and catching touchdowns.
“The respect will come.”
Thomas has made a habit of setting historical marks early in his career. A year ago, he set an NFL record for catches in the first two seasons of his career with 196, passing Jarvis Landry’s 194 he set from 2014-15. He broke the mark for receptions in a player’s first three years back on Dec. 9 at Tampa Bay. That NFL record now stands at 321 with the culmination of the 2018 regular season. His 125 catches this year are also an all-time Saints mark.
His 16 catches in a 48-40 season-opening loss to the Buccaneers on Sept. 9 also set a single-game club record.
In Thomas, Horn recognizes a “chip-on-his-shoulder” mentality that fueled his own NFL career. Despite the Ohio State alum’s quick rise to the top of the NFL’s receiver ranks, Horn knows Thomas’ name isn’t often spoken in the same sentence as some of the game’s other dominant wideouts – Antonio Brown and Julio Jones to name a few.
But the 12-year pro said it’s only a matter of time until the rest of the country recognizes the greatness he was on hand to see Sunday.
“I’m quite sure Mike hears that they don’t make his name a topic, and he’s playing with that chip,” Horn said. “ I told him to keep doing what he’s doing, and his name is going to be at the top to talk about.”
At the same time, Horn admitted he wished another Saints great could have been on hand to tip his cap to Thomas Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Marques Colston, who played his entire 10-year career in New Orleans, only had single-season highs of 98 catches and 1,202 yards – both in 2007 – but he owns the franchise career receiving yards mark by nearly 2,000 yards at 9,759 over Eric Martin.
Thomas now sits at 321 regular-season catches for 3,787 yards, both top-10 franchise marks already. But there’s still plenty of history left to set.
“All records are made to be broken,” Horn said. “Everyone that does this wants to be talked about.”