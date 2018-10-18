There was one play against Washington that everyone would like to correct.
The play occurred on a third down. It was a read-option with Taysom Hill under center, and the quarterback decided to keep the ball and run for the first down instead of handing it off to running back Alvin Kamara. The result was positive, but if you watch it again, it looks like Kamara might have run the ball in for a 52-yard touchdown if Hill had handed it off.
“Might?” coach Sean Payton said. “Holy cow.”
The Saints understand that there are going to be some growing pains as they continue to add plays to the package involving Hill, and sometimes that might mean the wrong decision gets made. But the good thing about it is Hill still ran for the first down. The downside here was a first down.
Kamara was asked about the play this week and remarked, “It was definitely a touchdown,” but he isn’t upset about the play and agrees it is going to take some more time before everything comes together.
“We haven’t run that in years past,” Kamara said. “It’s kinks we’re working out, even between me and Taysom. It’s blocking and everything.”
Payton said Hill just needs to spend more time on the field and see more and more variables. The more he sees, the more often he’ll make the right decisions.
On this one, what Hill didn’t notice is that the safety left the middle of the field because he was back in a shotgun position. That left the middle of the field wide open for Kamara.
“You just saw the hole that Alvin (Kamara) might have had it, but there was no one else back there,” Payton said. “So look you just continue to work on the different formations and what goes along with some of the reads that he's making.”