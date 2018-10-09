Drew Brees knows all too well what it means whenever he sees David Baker standing on the sideline wearing white gloves.
"It's usually good news, right?" Brees said.
Indeed it is.
Baker is the president and CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and is wearing his white gloves when history is about to be made.
So right after Brees threw his 62-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Quan Smith Monday night to pass Peyton Manning as the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards, Brees carried the ball over to Baker.
"No human hand will ever touch that ball again," Baker said. "It will be preserved for history."
The record-setting ball will be on display at the Hall of Fame on Tuesday afternoon, less than 24 hours after Brees broke Manning's mark of 71,940 yards.
Brees' uniform from Monday night's 43-19 victory over the Washington Redskins will also be in the museum. It will be the latest piece of Brees memorabilia in the shrine, along with his jersey from Super Bowl XLIV and the ball from when he set the career completions record.
The record-setting football was also the first career touchdown reception for Smith.
But Smith doesn't mind one bit not getting to have it as a keepsake. He knows the ball has a much bigger place in NFL history.
"It's a very special moment for him," Smith said. "I'll just have to go see that ball in the Hall of Fame."
Baker raved about Brees after the game.
"You saw a quarterback who is not the biggest in the league," Baker said. "He doesn't have the biggest arm. A lot of time people counted him out. When he was injured they didn't think he'd come back. So what makes him the greatest of all time in terms of completion yards and completions is that heart, that mind, the perseverance and the values of the game."
And he thanked Brees for allowing the ball to be taken to the Hall of Fame, a place where Brees someday will be as well.
"It would be great for him to take it home and put it in his man cave or trophy case where nobody would see it but his family," Baker said. "Instead, he's giving it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame where it can belong to all fans, for all time."