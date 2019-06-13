The New Orleans Saints waived former LSU receiver Travin Dural and signed Rishard Matthews on Thursday.
Dural, a Breaux Bridge native, was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and spent time on the practice squad.
Last season, Dural suffered a broken arm during training camp and was placed on injured reserve.
Matthews entered the league in 2012 with the Miami Dolphins and played four seasons there. After that, he played two seasons with the Tennessee Titans before being traded to the New York Jets during the season. His best season came in 2016 when he caught 65 passes for 945 yards and nine touchdowns.
Matthews, invited as a tryout player this week, showed flashes of his potential with several big catches during the three days of minicamp that ended on Thursday.