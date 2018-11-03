After an extended, successful road trip, the New Orleans Saints return home to their biggest test of the 2018 season so far in the Los Angeles Rams Sunday.
Get a preview of the game, including analysis of both teams, injury reports and expert predictions below.
FOUR DOWNS
Stepping up
Trey Hendrickson was the subject of a lot of hype during the offseason for standing out during a handful of practices during training camp. He’s been inactive most weeks this season but should have the opportunity to prove what he can do with Marcus Davenport out of action.
Big test
The Saints have one of the best run defenses in the NFL this season. It has been tested at times along the way, but there is no bigger test than Los Angeles’ Todd Gurley. The Rams running back has dominated at times. If New Orleans can keep him contained, the run defense will have nothing left to prove.
Shut him down
Marshon Lattimore started building his reputation last year by completely erasing Brandin Cooks when the two were matched when the Saints played the Patriots. Perhaps they will get another opportunity to go at it again this week. Lattimore has nothing left to prove, but eliminating big plays will be important.
Stay strong
The New Orleans offensive line often shuts down big-name pass rushers, but there aren’t many opponents that have the firepower in the trenches that the Rams possess. The Saints will need to be aware and remain organized up against what is one of the best pass rushes the NFL has to offer.
FILM STUDY
How do the Saints plan to attack the Rams' creative passing offense?
The Saints have a huge task this week up against one of the more creative passing offenses in the NFL.
The Rams do a lot of things that are different from how the rest of the league does them, and that is going to a challenge for a New Orleans secondary that is still trying to find its way after adding cornerback Eli Apple to the mix ahead of last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
“They are in a lot of tight splits – reduced splits,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “Rarely do you see receivers outside the numbers. … So, they do a good job with their formations and kind of giving you a few different looks and running maybe three different plays off a similar formation.
“So you have to pay attention closely to what they’re trying to get to and sometimes that’s more challenging.”
The Rams are currently seventh in the NFL with 291.8 passing yards per game. Quarterback Jared Goff, who has thrown for 2,425 yards on 67.6 percent passing, also ranks seventh with a 112.5 passer rating.
Not that the Saints need any reminding of what Goff can do. When these two teams met last year, he passed for 354 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The performance came with cornerback Marshon Lattimore sidelined and safety Kenny Vaccaro battling an injury that had him on the field at less than 100 percent.
It will be interesting to see how New Orleans goes about defending the Los Angeles receivers. Last week against the Vikings, with Apple playing his first game, the team essentially played sides instead of Lattimore following a receiver as they typically do.
Los Angeles might not even have that type of receiver who needs that kind of attention, and sticking to sides could benefit Apple as he continues to work up to speed. The biggest test for the secondary might be slot receiver Cooper Kupp.
Kupp will likely be the responsibility of P.J. Williams, who had some issues in coverage early last week, but Kupp is a different kind of athlete than Stefon Diggs or Adam Thielen. While he will present challenges, they won’t be the same as they were against the Vikings.
WHO HAS THE EDGE?
When the Saints pass
Advantage: Saints
The Rams have had some issues in the passing game against quality opponents this season.
When the Saints run
Advantage: Saints
The Rams haven’t done a good job stopping the run this season, which should create an advantage.
When the Rams pass
Advantage: Rams
This is a potent passing attack. The Saints need to make sure everyone is on the same page.
When the Rams run
Advantage: Saints
The Saints will face their biggest test of the season up against Todd Gurley.
Special teams
Advantage: Saints
This game will put two of the best punts in the NFL up against one another.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
22
Sacks by the Rams this season
3.2
Yards per carry allowed by the Saints
4.8
Yards per carry averaged by the Rams
54
Pressures by Rams DT Aaron Donald
INJURY REPORT
Saints
Out: DE Marcus Davenport (toe)
Rams
Questionable: CB Sam Shields (illness)
EXPERT PREDICTIONS
Nick Underhill
Saints 34, Rams 28
The Saints are rolling. This is going to be the biggest test of the season, no doubt, but this New Orleans team looks hard to beat. Drew Brees will likely have to throw it more than he did a week ago, but No. 9 can still get it done.
Rod Walker
Saints 31, Rams 28
If there was ever a game to pick against the Saints, it would be this one. The Rams are loaded with a solid Player of the Year candidate on both sides of the ball. But the Saints are hot and the Dome crowd will make things difficult for the visitors from the West Coast. Saints, perhaps a late Wil Lutz field goal, find a way to win this one.
Scott Rabalais
Saints 31, Rams 27
The very definition of a game that could go either way, the Saints’ body of work earns them the nod here. The Rams are a tough out, but everyone in the NFL loses sometime. They will remember this one come playoff time when figuring out home-field advantage.
SAINTS MAILBAG
Q: Do you fully expect Drew Brees to catch a touchdown pass from Taysom Hill at some point this season or are they going to wait for the Super Bowl to do that? – Jason
A: I drive to the stadium every week hoping that it will be the week. I’m not giving up hope.
Jokes aside, I can’t think of anything that would be more fun to see. The play would have to come from a few yards out of the end zone and only if Brees isn’t covered. The Saints shouldn’t do anything that exposes Brees to a hit or puts him at risk.
You never know. Last week, out of the three-quarterback formation, the Vikings were slacking off of Brees. That could have easily been the moment. If teams keep ignoring him out there, Sean Payton is going to eventually make someone pay.
It could be a slow play. New Orleans spent years setting up a pass to Zach Strief. That Saints could be doing the same thing here.
Even if not, there is nothing wrong with hoping for it.
Q: Based on your experience in the locker room and interviewing, with this win streak climbing, do you have any fears the Saints players are to start drinking the Kool-Aid and get complacent with trap games late in the season? – Kyle
A: I think this team knows how to deal with success. This would have been more of a concern a year ago, with a young team that hadn’t yet enjoyed success. I think this team knows how to win games and how hard it is to succeed every week.
But I’m not even sure there are a lot of trap games on the schedule. No one is sleeping on the Rams, Eagles, Steelers, Panthers or Bengals. All those teams demand respect. The Falcons are always the Falcons. Tampa already beat the Saints, so they know what can happen there. The only other one is the Cowboys, and they aren’t exactly a sleeper.
This is a tough schedule. There are a lot of good opponents remaining, and Philadelphia’s trade for Golden Tate will only make them better. The crazy thing is, even with all those tough games, I’m not sure there is one where I would pick against New Orleans right now. The Saints probably won’t win them all, but I would favor them in every game based on how things look right now.
Q: It seems to me that the Saints have gone to more of a ball-control offense from how it was a few years ago. They don’t go downfield much and use the short passing game to move the chains and eat up the clock. That style of offense also helps the defense by keeping them off the field. – Ken
A: It is definitely a little bit different. I think the personnel dictates some of that. The Saints don’t have a pure downfield burner, and the teams from a few years back didn’t necessarily have a weapon like Alvin Kamara. Brees getting older is likely a factor to some degree.
But I don’t think it is wildly different. A lot of the passing concepts are still the same. And the team still pushes the ball a little bit down the field. Brees has completed 11 passes traveling 20 or more yards through the air, which ranks 13th in the NFL. That number puts him one behind Aaron Rodgers.
The difference between Brees and Rodgers is that Brees has four completions traveling 25 or more yards through the air, while Rodgers has eight.
I don’t think Brees has ever had a huge arm. But there are certainly changes. It works.