The Saints have added a new weapon, and the costs are coming into clearer focus.

Dez Bryant's contract is for $1.5 million, prorated to $600,000, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal also contains undisclosed reception incentives that could total up to $500,000, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Source: Saints restructure Terron Armstead contract, freeing up space for Dez Bryant signing The Saints are making room for Dez Bryant's arrival by restructuring the contract of Terron Armstead, according to a source.

In all, the deal at maximum could cost the Saints up to $1.1 million over the season's final eight games. The Saints made room for Bryant's contract by restructuring the deal of offensive lineman Terron Armstead, turning $4.8 million of his base salary into a signing bonus.

The Bryant signing also gained some clarity Thursday morning as the Saints placed wide receiver Cameron Meredith on injured reserve as he is set to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his knee.

Saints coach Sean Payton said he is expected to have a full recovery.

Can't see video below? Click here.