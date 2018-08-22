COSTA MESA, Calif. — A welcome face was in uniform when the Saints took the field at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Wednesday for joint practices with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Veteran defensive end Alex Okafor is already back in uniform.
Okafor only participated in a portion of practice with the Chargers and did not do any full-team work, but the fact that the veteran is already in uniform and getting in some work is a good sign.
A week ago, Okafor suffered a bone bruise in his knee and a sprained ankle in practice.
"He'll be back here fairly soon," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "Fortunately, his injury last week wasn't anything significant."