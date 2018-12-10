For the second week in a row, the Saints did not showcase a heavy package of plays involving Taysom Hill on offense.
The quarterback only logged seven plays, many of which came late in the game as the team was burning block. He also only played seven against the Dallas Cowboys.
The 10.9 percent of the snaps played by Hill is his lowest total since a Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons when he was on the field for 6.3 percent of the offensive snaps.
Hill has been below 20 percent of the offensive snaps the last four weeks. He was over 20 percent in every other game after Week 3 except for a win over the Los Angeles Rams (15.5 percent).
Everything else on both sides of the ball was mostly as expected.
