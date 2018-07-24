The Saints have placed Brandon Coleman on the active/physically unable to perform list ahead of training camp.
The wide receiver has been battling an undisclosed injury throughout the summer. Players who start training camp on the PUP list are eligible to begin practicing as soon as they receive medical clearance.
Coleman re-signed with the Saints this offseason after catching 23 passes for 364 yards last season. He will be competing for a roster spot this summer with Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn Jr., Cam Meredith and rookie Tre'Quan Smith likely to make the roster at wide receiver.