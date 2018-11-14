The Saints were without Marcus Davenport and Terron Armstead during Wednesday's practice.
Davenport is still working his way back from a toe injury that has kept him sidelined the last few weeks. Armstead, meanwhile, is battling a pectoral injury.
Several members of the team were limited, including defensive tackle Tyeler Davison (hand), guard Andrus Peat (hip), wide receiver Austin Carr (knee), tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee), center Max Unger (not-injury releated), guard Larry Warford (not-injury releated) and tackle Jermon Bushrod (not-injury related).
Cornerbacks Ronald Darby (knee) and Jalen Mills (foot), defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (knee), tight end Joshua Perkins (knee) and running back Darren Sproles (hamstring) did not practice.