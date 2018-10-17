It may not be THE ball -- but Drew Brees is offering a slightly lesser piece of Saints history to benefit Hurricane Michael victims.

The Saints quarterback announced Tuesday evening he'd be raffling off one of the game balls used during the record-setting game against the Washington Redskins.

From New Orleans to Canton: Drew Brees' Hall of Fame display grows quickly On Monday night Drew Brees again etched his name into the NFL history books -- it took less than 24 hours for him to be immortalized.

"After the devastation of Hurricane Michael, the people of Florida need our help. Now I’m turning to your for your support," read the description for the raffle.

For each $10 donation to the Brees Dream Foundation -- 100 percent of which will go to hurricane recovery efforts -- an entry will be put into the raffle for the ball.

Brees shared a video to detail the raffle and show off the ball.

The ball is not the one used to set the record. That ball was whisked away immediately after the record was set and put into a display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton within 24 hours.

The ball being raffled, however, has a signature from Brees, the record-setting number of 72,103 as well as "a few other details from that memorable game," according to the description.

Brees set the record on a touchdown pass to rookie Tre'Quan Smith in the first half of the 43-19 victory on Monday Night Football. The Saints return from a bye week on Sunday to face the Baltimore Ravens on the road (3:25 p.m. CST).

There was no specified time for the drawing. Click here for the details.