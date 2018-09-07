Eagles and Falcons fans weren't the only people invested in Thursday night's weather-delayed game to kick off the 2018 NFL season.
A report in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution said plenty of Saints fans were eager to get a first look at their NFC South rival, according to Nielsen's TV ratings for the game.
The ratings, provided by NBC Sports, put the New Orleans market in second with a 24.6 rating -- higher than Atlanta's rating of 19.8. Philadelphia drew the highest rating of the night at 32.9.
The rating represents the percentage of households in each TV market watching the game on average. The game, which Philadelphia won 18-12, drew a 13.4 rating across the 56 metered markets, marking the third year in a row the NFL's opening game drew lower ratings than the previous year.
