The four-game suspension Mark Ingram faces for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs will be a key thread to follow in training camp for this Saints team.
But the New Orleans decision-makers say that bringing in veterans Terrance West and Shane Vereen over the summer had less to do with Ingram's suspension and more to do with their availability.
"We feel like they're too good candidates, two backs, albeit they're a little different in what they do," Payton said. "We felt that they could help us."
West, a 225-pounder who has run for more than 650 yards twice in his career, is more of a between-the-tackles back, and Vereen has always been a third-down type who catches the ball well out of the backfield.
"I think we would have been interested in them whether Mark was facing a suspension or not," Loomis said. "It happens sometimes. The price comes into your realm."
Ingram, who did not participate in the team's voluntary workouts this summer, is present for training camp, and the Saints will have to manage getting him ready and simultaneously looking for somebody who can fill in for him.
"It's not the first time that we've entered the season taking reps with a player that we might lose early in the season," Payton said. "We'll have to be smart that way."