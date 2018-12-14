Saints (11-2): The Saints got off to a slow start last week, but they dialed in during the second half and reminded everyone why they are the best team in the NFL. The defense is peaking at the right time.
Rams (11-2): The Bears handled the Rams in a way that forced you to step back and view both teams through a new prism. The Rams are still scary, but the offense, which had been a monster, was dominated.
Chargers (11-3): The win over the Chiefs was a big one. The buy-in on the Chargers hasn’t come easily, but this team is proving that it can get it done on both sides of the ball. Look out.
Chiefs (11-3): Another hiccup for this team. Just when the Chiefs started to look like they could play some defense, it gave up a late touchdown that gave them another loss. They’re going to have to fight to keep the bye.
Bears (9-4): There are a lot of things about the Bears offense that make you wonder how far they can go during the postseason, but the defense is so talented that the offense only has to do so much. For now, Chicago ranks fifth.
Picks
Texans 31, Jets 24
Broncos 27, Browns 20
Falcons 33, Cardinals 20
Bengals 24, Raiders 21
Vikings 27, Dolphins 23
Cowboys 24, Colts 17
Ravens 23, Buccaneers 20
Lions 28, Bills 21
Bears 21, Packers 16
Jaguars 20, Redskins 13
Titans 27, Giants 21
Seahawks 30, 49ers 20
Patriots 27, Steelers 24
Rams 33, Eagles 20
Last week: 8-7
Overall: 123-68
MVP Watch
1.Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs
Mahomes keeps doing things that people aren’t used to seeing quarterbacks do. Those highlights, as well as the Saints offense sputtering a little, puts him back in the top spot.
2. Drew Brees, QB, Saints
Brees is still very much in the mix and could take this back. He just needs to make sure the voters who might not be looking closely have some numbers to gawk over.
3. Aaron Donald, DT, Rams
Donald remains the most disruptive player in the NFL. In a different year, he might just be able to get the backing to steal this award, but the quarterbacks are playing too well.
Others
LB Khalil Mack, Bears
RB Todd Gurley, Rams
QB Philip Rivers, Chargers
QB Jared Goff, Rams
QB Russell Wilson, Seahawks