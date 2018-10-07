For the Washington Redskins vs. New Orleans Saints, the NFL schedule-makers and television executives were spot on.
The stage is set for history.
Quarterback Drew Brees is only 201 yards away from becoming the NFL's all-time passing leader and breaking Peyton Manning's record of 71,940.
How will the game unfold in primetime? Here's a rundown of how to watch, predictions and key storylines.
THE GAME
-- Who: Washington Redskins (2-1) at New Orleans Saints (3-1)
-- When: 7:15 p.m.
-- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome
HOW TO WATCH
-- ESPN TV
-- Watch ESPN app or ESPN.com
RADIO
-- WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)
-- WDGL 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)
-- KMDL 97.3 FM (Lafayette)
FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES
KEY STORYLINES
PREDICTIONS
Nick Underhill
Washington has gotten off to a decent start this season, but it helps that it has played struggling teams like Arizona and Indianapolis. The Saints have the kind of offense that can smoke out anything fraudulent.
Saints 34, Redskins 24
Scott Rabalais
Drew Brees is bound to get the NFL career passing record. The Saints must make sure they get the win with a brutal schedule ahead. Getting Mark Ingram back must feel like a mini-win for the Saints, but they need the real thing and not just record-breaking hoopla.
Saints 31, Redskins 17
Rod Walker
The Dome will surely be rocking for this one. Monday night. Drew Brees passes Peyton Manning. Mark Ingram returns. And Saints defense shows that it's starting to find its groove.
Saints 28, Redskins 17
Joel A. Erickson
Washington might be the best defense New Orleans has faced this year, but it’s hard to pick against Drew Brees at home in prime time with Peyton Manning’s record in sight.
Saints 24, Redskins 21