Has the Eagles' and quarterback Nick Foles' magic finally run out? National experts certainly seem to think so.

Top NFC seed New Orleans opened as a 10-point favorite by Vegas -- that line has since moved down to eight points -- and seemingly all national media experts are picking the host Saints to win Sunday in the Superdome.

New Orleans thrashed Philadelphia by 41 points when the teams met earlier in the regular season, but the defending Super Bowl champions have been red hot since Foles replaced an injured Carson Wentz as the starter.

"Of course I don't expect another 48-7 rout like their last meeting two months ago, but the Saints do have a lot going in their favor as the No. 1 seed," said Mike Triplett of ESPN, who predicted a 30-20 Saints win.

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, John La Fleur of Athlon and Kristie Chiappelli of Sporting News also predicted a double-digit New Orleans victory.

Only one of the 12 experts (Christian D'Andrea) at SB Nation or USAToday is going with the Eagles.

Vegas Vic of Philly.com said he's rolling with the Saints, to the displeasure of local readers.

"Tell me, are the Birds 41 points better than they were eight weeks ago? They’re better sure, but even if you think they are 21 points better, it’s still Brees by 20. Better effort, but still picking Saints by a dime, 31-21."

See below for more Saints vs. Eagles coverage.

