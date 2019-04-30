The Saints coveted Erik McCoy.
It's why they chose to trade up and jump 14 spots to draft the center out of Texas A&M in the second round on Friday.
But with the team having just signed center Nick Easton in free agency to help fill the void of retired center Max Unger, how soon will McCoy be able to contribute?
"All these guys have a transition to make," Sean Payton said. "It is hard to predict that sometimes. He is smart, and yet I think in fairness to the process and the veterans that are here, there's a lot that has to happen for young players to come in."
But based on history of the NFL draft in recent years, McCoy should be expected to come in and play a key role right away. At least if he's anything like the other centers drafted in the first two rounds over the past decade. NFL executives rarely miss when it comes to drafting centers early.
Going back to 2009, there have been 14 centers taken in the first two rounds. Thirteen of those 14 started at least 10 games during their rookie season. The only one who didn't was Rodney Hudson, who started just one game but played in all 16 as a rookie with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2011. Eight of the 14 started in all 16 games their rookie year. Many of them, like Detroit Lions' 2018 first round draft pick Frank Ragnow, shifted to another position their rookie year. Ragnow played center in college at Arkansas, but started all 16 games at left guard for the Lions as a rookie. He is one of six of the 14 centers drafted in the first two rounds over the last 10 years who played another position in their first year in the league.
McCoy brings that type of flexibility as well.
"I have a lot more experience at center, but I played guard pretty much every spring I was at A&M," McCoy said. "I have a couple starts there and I played it in high school so I'm pretty flexible."
But Payton said on Friday shortly after drafting McCoy that the vision is for him to play center.
"I think we'll see once he gets here, but I see him at the position he played in college and let him come in," Payton said. "(With) Nick (Easton) as well, there's flexibility (and) both of them are smart guys that we feel like have that flexibility. But it's early now, but I think we see him as someone coming in as a center.”
But other than replacing Unger at the center position, the Saints offensive line looks to already be intact. Left tackle Terron Armstead, left guard Andrus Peat, right guard Larry Warford and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk all return on a unit that was one of the team's biggest strengths.
So just finding a spot for McCoy on an o-line that paved the way for the league's sixth best rushing attack and allowed the second fewest sacks may be the tough part.
But it's a unit that also has been hit with injuries over the past few years, forcing Payton to reshuffle the line. McCoy, if he remains as durable in the pros as he did in college, could help with that. He started in 39 games in college playing in the Southeastern Conference, a level of play that Payton says should help in on the next level.
"(Playing in the SEC), you get to see him against guys he is going to play against at this next level," Payton said. "It's more challenging (to evaluate) when it is a smaller school. That doesn't eliminate the smaller school prospect, but (it helps) when you see the level of competition of the conference he’s playing in. Some of the better defensive tackles in our country in this draft were coming out of the SEC. He was very consistent. He's a physical player. He's smart."
The five centers from SEC schools drafted in the first two rounds of the draft over thepast decade - Maurkice Pouncey (Florida), Mike Pouncey (Florida), Ryan Kelly (Alabama), Ethan Pocic (LSU) and Ragnow (Arkansas) - all stepped in immediately have are all stapels on staples on their current teams. Four of the five former SEC centers started all 16 games as rookies. The only one who didn't was LSU's Pocic, who started 11 games at guard during his first season in 2017 with the Seattle Seahawks. He played in all 16 games.
The Saints are expecting that same type of immediate impact from McCoy. It's why they moved up in the draft to get him.
“Look, he checks all of the boxes in terms of productive, tough, smart, all of the things you want in an offensive lineman," said Saints general manager Mickey Loomis. "He’ll fit right in to our room. We’ve got a great o-line room, and he’ll fit right in. No question, he checked all of the boxes.”
Rookie impact of centers drafted in first 2 rounds since 2009
2018
(1) Frank Ragnow, Arkansas, DET (Started all 16 games at left guard, despite playing center in college)
(1) Billy Price, Ohio State, CIN (Started first two games at center, got hurt, then started the final eight games)
(2) James Daniels, Iowa, CHI (Started nine games at left guard, one at right guard)
2017
(2) Ethan Pocic, LSU, SEA (Started five games at left guard, six at right guard; played in all 16 games)
2016
(1) Ryan Kelly, Alabama, IND (Started all 16 games at center)
(2) Cody Whitehair, Kansas State, CHI (started 16 games, made all rookie team; played every snap in 2018)
2015
None
2014
(2) Weston Richburg, Colorado State, NYG (started 15 games at left guard; moved back to center second season)
2013
(1) Travis Frederick, Wisconsin, DAL (start16 games, made all rookie team; started all 80 games in career)
2012
None
2011
(1) Mike Pouncey, Florida, MIA (4-time Pro Bowler started all 16 games as a rookie)
(2) Stefan Wisniewski, Penn State, OAK (started 16 games at left guard, moved back to center second year)
(2) Rodney Hudson, Florida State, KC (started once, played in all 16 games; starter second season; 2 Pro Bowls)
2010
(1) Maurkice Pouncey, Florida, PIT (7 time Pro Bowler, including rookie season when he started 16 games)
2009
(1) Alex Mack, Cal, CLE (6 time Pro Bowler started all 16 games as rookie and made Pro Bowl his second season)
(1) Eric Wood, Louisville, BUF (started first 10 games at guard, switched back to center in second season)