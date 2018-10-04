Wil Lutz has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month after leading the NFL in points for the first month of the season.
Lutz, who has made 10 of 11 field-goal attempts and all 11 extra points, buried the game-winner against Cleveland and tied an NFL record on Sunday by making four field goals in one quarter of the Saints' 33-18 win over New York.
Virtually unknown when the Saints signed him on the eve of the 2016 season, Lutz has made a once-volatile kicker position in New Orleans into a strength, and he's off to another good start.
Lutz is the fourth New Orleans kicker to win Special Teams Player of the Month.