The Saints have lost their deep threat.

New Orleans placed Ted Ginn Jr. on injured reserve on Thursday, which will keep him on the shelf for at least eight weeks, if not the rest of the season.

The wide receiver has been battling a knee injury and was seen in the locker room on Wednesday wearing a thin sleeve. With him out, it is likely that Tre'Quan Smith will receive more playing time moving forward.

Ginn appeared in the first four games of the season and collected 135 yards on 13 receptions. He was out during last week's game against the Washington Redskins, during which Smith saw his most extensive role and finished the game with three catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

It is likely that Smith will continue to see a larger role moving forward. While he's not as fast as Ginn, he proved capable of getting down the field throughout training camp and showed those traits again against Washington.

New Orleans signed Ginn ahead of last season and he proved to be a valuable addition. He caught 53 passes for 787 yards and four touchdowns.

Teams are allowed to bring back two players from injured reserve after they have been sidelined for eight weeks (six weeks without practicing, two weeks of practice). It is not yet clear if Ginn would be a candidate to return.