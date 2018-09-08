The Saints continue to tinker with their roster.
The team released offensive tackle Jermon Bushord, who missed two practices this week for non-injury reasons, and re-signed quarterback J.T. Barrett to the practice squad.
Bushrod's roster spot was filling by running back Jonathan Williams, who was promoted from the practice squad.
The Saints brought back Michael Ola, who can play both inside and at tackle, and guard Josh LeRibeus earlier this week.
Barrett, who spent training camp with the Saints after signing as an undrafted free agent, was released from the practice squad earlier this week to create room for rookie running back Boston Scott after he was waived from the 53-man roster.