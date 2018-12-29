At some point Sunday, Teddy Bridgewater would like nothing more than to ride his imaginary bike.
Perhaps it'll be after a Saints victory in the locker room, the place Bridgewater first performed his "bike life" dance that went viral.
Or maybe, as Bridgewater suggested Friday, he'll make the Mercedes-Benz Superdome turf his own personal dance floor and ride his bike after what would be his first touchdown as a member of the New Orleans Saints.
"Everyone will love that, I'm sure," Bridgewater said.
The Who Dat Nation, without a doubt, would go nuts.
But before Bridgewater rides, he'll walk, just as he does every game day.
Normally it takes the Saints backup quarterback about 10 minutes to walk from his home to the Superdome.
Sunday's stroll may not take that long.
He just might have a little more bounce to his step. He might get there a little faster.
Then again, maybe it will take longer. Maybe he walks and reflects on what these last two years have been like during the lead-up to one of the most important football days of his 26-year-old life.
He plans to listen to Meek Mill's "Championships" album on his way to the game. It may seem meaningless to everyone not named Teddy Bridgewater.
It'll be his first time starting an NFL game since the playoffs after the 2015 regular season.
So despite the Saints (13-2) having already locked up the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs, regardless of how they fare in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Carolina Panthers (6-9), this game means everything to him.
It's why he says he gets chills thinking about it.
Finally, it's Teddy Time again, giving a story line to a game that desperately needed one.
Bridgewater has heard the buzz around town all week about his first start.
"I try not to pay attention to it, but I'm aware of it," Bridgewater said. "I know I have a huge supporting cast, whether it's my family or the coaching staff or people on the team. It's a great feeling to know that you're wanted and you're appreciated."
Take a poll of Bridgewater's teammates and it's pretty clear just how much he's appreciated.
He's been a favorite, competing and trash-talking with his teammates in everything from pingpong to shooting hoops on the miniature basketball goal in the locker room.
They know his story and all that he's been through, missing all of the 2016 season with the Minnesota Vikings after dislocating a knee and tearing an ACL and other ligaments. He played in just one game in 2017 before signing with the New York Jets in the offseason. The Saints traded for him in August after his impressive preseason with the Jets.
"Character" and "polished" were the first two adjectives receiver Ted Ginn Jr. used to describe the guy he calls "the other Theodore on the team."
"There are two types of ways you come into this league," Ginn said. "You come in on top or you come in underneath. Teddy came in on top and he was rolling and then came across one of the biggest injuries you can face. For him to bounce back with the attitude he has, it shows his character, his makeup and where he comes from."
Bridgewater, a former first-round draft pick who was 17-12 as a starter with the Vikings, has embraced his role as a backup. Heck, it's almost like he's had to embrace being the backup to the backup. Taysom Hill, the Saints' do-it-all third-string quarterback, has been talked about more this season. Not that Bridgewater has been bothered by that, either.
"He's just a happy-go-lucky guy, but definitely a team-first guy," Hill said. "Here's a guy who has had success, but he came in and supported Drew (Brees) and has taken the opportunity to learn from him. He's not a guy who says, 'We won, but I didn't play.' He doesn't care how we won as long as we won."
His unselfishness, coupled with the energy he brings to the locker room and the competitiveness he brings to the practice field, has played its role in the Saints' success this season.
“He has all the traits you look for," coach Sean Payton said. "He's pretty smart and he understands short-term versus long-term and he knows he's going to be a starter in this league and I think both sides have benefited."
Oh, and there's that one other thing he's brought to the locker room. That "bike life" dance. It's a dance he credits to "R.J. and Larry," two football players who attend Miami Northwestern High School, Bridgewater's alma mater. After his high school won the state championship, Bridgewater decided to start doing the dance in New Orleans.
"I did and it just went viral," Bridgewater said. "So hey, let's keep winning and (do) more bikes."
And while the dance came from Miami, so did Bridgewater's humility. It's why he says he's been able to embrace his role as a backup.
"It's just how I was raised," Bridgewater said. "I grew up where you saw a lot of people have success and they let it go to their head, and they end up back where it all started from. I know I don't want to go back to where I came from.
"I want to have an impact on where I came from — but in order for me to go places in life, I have to remain humble. And that way God will continue to bless me."