ATLANTA — Up until Sunday, Cameron Meredith had not played in a regular-season game since New Year's Day, 2017 in Minnesota.
Meredith hadn't caught a touchdown pass since hauling in a score on Christmas Eve in 2016 against Washington.
Between then and now, Meredith had gone through a torn ACL in the preseason, a difficult surgery and rehabilitation, the end of his time in Chicago, a slow process coming back in New Orleans and standing on the sideline inactive in his first two games as a Saint.
Meredith broke through on Sunday against Atlanta. Finally given a chance to play with the Saints, Meredith made his one catch count by hauling in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees to give the Saints a 23-21 lead in the third quarter.
"You always look for milestones, coming off of an injury like that," Meredith said. "For it to be my first game back in the regular season, so many emotions going through your body and mind, it was really overwhelming at the time."
Meredith was not the first read on the play.
But he knows that rarely matters with Brees at quarterback.
"They were playing man-to-man down there in the red zone, I knew if Drew Brees got flushed or came to the last read, that I'd probably get the ball," Meredith said. "I just stayed alive, and he ended up finding me."
Meredith tried to block out the emotions after the score. New Orleans still had a quarter and a half left to play, along with a 15-play drive in overtime, although he didn't know it at the time.
"In the moment, I didn't allow it to sink in," Meredith said in the locker room after the game. "It's sinking in now, and it's amazing."