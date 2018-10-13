Michael Thomas is losing a little bit of money this week.
The Saints wide receiver has been fined $10,026 by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct during Monday's game against the Washington Redskins.
Thomas responded to a report about the fine on Twitter by writing, "Child support," which appeared to be the continuation of an exchange of tweets between the wide recevier and Washington cornerback Josh Norman.
Child support 🤦🏾♂️😭🧘🏾♂️ https://t.co/ZKLImlFUVl— Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) October 13, 2018
Thomas was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct during the second quarter of the game on the play where Drew Brees broke the all-time passing yardage record.
Thomas appeared to exchange words with several of the Washington defensive backs throughout the game, and then continued to have words with Norman on Twitter after the game.
The Saints wide receiver has caught 46 passes for 519 yards with three touchdowns so far this season.