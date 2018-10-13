NO.saintsredskins2591.100918

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) tries to elude Washington Redskins linebacker Zach Brown (53) during the second half Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints won 43-19.

 Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD

Michael Thomas is losing a little bit of money this week.

The Saints wide receiver has been fined $10,026 by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct during Monday's game against the Washington Redskins.

Thomas responded to a report about the fine on Twitter by writing, "Child support," which appeared to be the continuation of an exchange of tweets between the wide recevier and Washington cornerback Josh Norman.

Thomas was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct during the second quarter of the game on the play where Drew Brees broke the all-time passing yardage record. 

Thomas appeared to exchange words with several of the Washington defensive backs throughout the game, and then continued to have words with Norman on Twitter after the game.

The Saints wide receiver has caught 46 passes for 519 yards with three touchdowns so far this season. 

