Cam Meredith is hoping that 2019 is his year.
The Saints wide receiver attempted to come back from a knee injury that wiped out his 2017 season in Chicago, but he never fully recovered from it and landed back on the shelf after appearing in six games this season.
It has been a frustrating ride, but Meredith says he hopes to be ready for next season after having an arthroscopic surgery in November.
“Honestly, I could have tried to play through it, but it comes down to a long-term decision,” Meredith said. “It was just the smartest decision to just go in there and get it done. Now that it is done it feels a lot better.”
Meredith said it was hard to tell if he ever felt right. He said other parts of his body started to compensate for the knee injury, and then he rolled his ankle in training camp and then his knee started swelling.
The knee injury was minor. He said it wasn’t the same injury to his knee, but it felt like a “Groundhog Day situation.”
Meredith has stayed around the team while he continues to rehab his injury. He said he is looking forward to next offseason and getting back on the field.