EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New Orleans Saints have nearly all hands on deck as they get ready to take on the Giants in the Meadowlands.
First-round pick Marcus Davenport, who was questionable with a hip injury, is active, meaning the Saints will open Sunday's game with only one player, linebacker Manti Te'o (knee), unavailable due to injury.
Te'o also missed last week's game against the Falcons.
Left guard Andrus Peat, who missed last week's game against Atlanta, is also active, and he will likely resume his spot in the starting lineup.
Saints Inactives
- LB Manti Te'o (knee)
- C Cameron Tom
- OL Will Clapp
- DL Mitchell Loewen
- TE Dan Arnold
- NT Jay Bromley
- DE Trey Hendrickson