The New Orleans Saints keep finding new ways to beat the heat of training camp.

The latest arrived on a semi truck.

New Orleans now has a shipping container-turned-freezer, courtesy of Boudreaux Athletics in Opelousas, that the Saints are using to house players during breaks in the schedule.

"It's basically a cool truck," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "Instead of that tent at 67 degrees, that truck's at 25 degrees. There are periods of practice, and today wasn't a real hot one, but if we can get a position group in there to cool their core body temperature down, by far that's the most efficient unit I've seen."

The interior of the container is simple. Once a player steps inside, it's essentially a refrigerated transport, with chairs on each side of the container for players to sit for a bit as they cool down their bodies.

And the effect is the same as a meat locker. In addition to preventative measures, the Saints would be able to use the cooling truck to help a player who reached what Payton termed the second level of heat illness.

"That's the temperature if you're an Atlantic salmon," Payton said. "It's just what it is. With bodies in there, it goes to 28, but it's almost three times as cold as a tent."

New Orleans has also used the tent, which is attached to the indoor facility, in an effort to prevent players from getting too hot.

"When the temperatures get hot, you can't cool them down enough," Payton said. "I think coming out of there, you feel a little bit more refreshed, and you're not just getting through practice."

