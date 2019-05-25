Don't worry Mayor Latoya Cantrell and Governor John Bel Edwards.
You're safe.
Drew Brees wasn't announcing any plans to seek political office last week, although it may have seemed like a campaign rally based on the crowd's response when the Saints quarterback was asked how much longer he plans to play.
"Four more years! Four more years!" the crowd chanted to Brees, who was the guest at The Advocate's Star of Stars high school sports awards event on Monday night.
The future Hall of Famer, who turned 40 in January, smiled when the chants started.
But he admits he isn't looking that far ahead.
"I'm just going to play each season like it's my last, because I want that mentality, that sense of urgency, that when I wake up every day, man there is something to prove, and I don't want to miss out on a second of it," Brees said.
While he's playing each season like his last, he approaches each one like his first. So he doesn't just go through the motions during the Saints organized team activities, which began on Tuesday and will continue for the next two weeks.
"I'm always trying to find ways to improve," Brees said. "The exciting part about each offseason is that, number one, it really is starting over. I approach the playbook as if I'm seeing it for the first time. Each pass concept, even though it may be something that I've run for 15 years, I'm going to go through it like I'm learning it day one."
It helps though, that he plays for a coach who likes to keep things fresh. He appreciates the new wrinkles Sean Payton often adds each season. Last season, Brees got a chance to line up as a receiver. He never actually got a pass thrown his way, but he likes the innovation.
"If they're going to split me out as much, I'm going to need to have some routes that at least I can start working on," Brees said jokingly.
But for Brees, the main focus, of course is quarterback.
He still pays attention to every detail as if he was a 22-year-old rookie trying to earn a spot on the team instead of guy who will have a gold jacket and a bust in Canton, Ohio someday. He still focuses on mechanics like footwork that surely come natural to him by now. He spends time learning to make the necessary tweaks in his game to adjust for the new players on the roster.
Some of those new players, particularly the rookies, were toddlers when Brees came into the league. Rookie linebacker Kaden Elliss admits he was a bit in awe when he first saw the giant pictures of Brees and Archie Manning in the team's practice facility.
Rookie receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who like Brees grew up in Texas, felt the same way when he first saw Brees at OTAs.
"It was mind blowing," Humphrey said. "You dream of being in an NFL locker room since you were a little kid and you see one of the best quarterbacks in the league, if not THE best quarterback in the league. You just say 'wow.' "
Now Brees, who was in the MVP conversation for most of last season before falling out of those talks down the stretch, hopes to wow again.
He took a little more time since the season ended to spend with his family.
"Recharging his battery," he called it.
Now he's geared up for season No. 19, where he'll likely write a few more chapters in the NFL record books. Brees, who has thrown 520 career touchdown passes, needs 20 more to surpass Peyton Manning as the all-time leader. Tom Brady, who turns 42 in August, is right on Brees' heels in that category with 517 touchdowns. It's a record that likely won't be settled until one of the two calls it quits.
When will that be?
Only Brees and Brady know the answer to that.
But Brees says he's not thinking about that right now. He's more focused on removing the bitter taste of the past two seasons when the team's season ended with the Minneapolis Miracle against the Minnesota Vikings and the no-call in the NFC championship game against the Los Angeles Rams.
"Just enjoy the moment and take a little more time to smell the roses," Brees said. "Because when it's over, it's over. And it's on to the next chapter, it's on to my family. But right now, I'm focused on winning a championship."