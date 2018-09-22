Falcons Saints Football
New Orleans Saints fans celebrate in the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. the Saints won 23-13, clinching a playoff berth.

The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons will square off in a key NFC South matchup at noon Sunday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Saints (1-1) split the season series in 2017 with the Falcons (1-1). New Orleans has lost two straight in Atlanta. 

Only three times since 2010 have these games been decided by more than 10 points.

KEY STORYLINES TO WATCH

HOW TO WATCH

-- WVUE-TV (Fox 8) in New Orleans

-- WGMB -TV (Fox 44) in Baton Rouge

STREAMING

RADIO

-- WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)

-- WDGL 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)

-- KMDL 97.3 FM (Lafayette)

LIVE UPDATES 

