The New Orleans Saints officially announced the signing of four undrafted free agents on Monday.
The four signings are defensive tackle Kenny Bigelow Jr. (West Virginia), running back Devine Ozigbo (Nebraska), tight end Jake Powell (Monmouth) and cornerback Jordan Wyatt (SMU).
Bigelow started his career at UC, but played his final season at West Virginia after the NCAA granted him a sixth year of eligibility. He missed both the 2014 and 2016 season with injuries. He started all 12 games for West Virginia this season and recorded 20 tackles, two sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss on his way to earning All-Big 12 second-team honors.
Ozigbo, a 3-year starter at Nebraska, averaged 5.2 yards per carry and finished his career with 2,196 yards and 21 touchdowns while also adding 49 receptions for 488 yards. he led the Cornhuskers in rushing this past season, rushing 155 times for 1,082 yards (7.0 avg.) and 12 rushing touchdowns to earn third-team All Big 10 honors.
Powell finished his career at Monmouth with 54 receptions for 642 yards and six touchdowns. Despite playing in only five games this past season, he was named to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference first team.
Wyatt was a four-year starter at SMU.
As a senior, he started all 10 games he appeared in, registering 16 tackles (13 solo), one interception and four breakups. His best season was as a junior when he 49 tackles and four interceptions and forced three fumbles.
Wyatt is one of five players from SMU on the Saints' roster. He joins punter Thomas Morstead, safety Chris Banjo, fullback Zach Line and long snapper Zach Wood.
The Saints have now announcement nine free agent signings. The team announced five other signings on Friday.
Those five were: wide receiver Emmanuel Butler (Northern Arizona), linebacker Chase Hansen (Utah), guard Mike Herndon (Pittsburgh), defensive end Corbin Kaufusi (BYU) and defensive back Darius Williams (Colorado State-Pueblo).
Other players have reportedly signed with the Saints, but the team hasn't officially announced those signings yet. That typically is just a matter of waiting for physicals to be completed.
The Saints will hold their rookie mini-camp Friday-Sunday.