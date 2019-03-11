NO.saintseaglesdiv.011419 HS 1275.JPG

The Saints are bringing back Craig Robertson.

The linebacker has signed an extension that will keep him with the Saints for the next two seasons.

Robertson serves predominantly on special teams but is a capable reserve on defense.

The linebacker hooked on with the Saints in 2016 and served as a captain the last two years. He started 15 games on defense in 2016 and logged 114 tackles.

The team tried to replace him on defense the next year, but injuries and ineffectiveness pushed him back into the starting lineup for 12 games, where he picked up 77 sacks and two sacks.

Robertson played almost entirely on special teams last year. 

His signing, along with that of safety Chris Banjo, should ensure more success on special teams next season.

