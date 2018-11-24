Malcolm Jenkins and Alvin Kamara are both losing some of their game checks for last week's game between the Saints and Eagles.
Jenkins, an Eagles afety who used to play for the Saints, and Kamara, a New Orleans running back, were both fined for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Jenkins will have to pay $13,326 for flipping off Saints coach Sean Payton after Kamara beat him for a fourth-quarter touchdown. Payton and Jenkins cleared the air after the game and Payton has continued to say positive things about the safety.
Kamara, meanwhile, was fined $10,026 for underhand tossing a ball at an Eagles player following a third-quarter punt. It appeared that linebacker D.J. Alexander bumped into Kamara after the play, at which point Kamara lobbed the ball at his helmet.