Before Sunday, the last time the New Orleans Saints played in an NFC Championship game the result preceded a major rule change in the NFL.
You'll remember New Orleans booted a game-winning field goal on its first overtime possession in the 2009 NFC title game to defeat the Minnesota Vikings en route to Super Bowl XLIV.
In that offseason the NFL tweaked its sudden-death overtime rules, saying a team who possesses the ball first in overtime can't win on a field goal. The other team, in that scenario, is guaranteed a possession.
Given how Sunday's NFC title game between the Saints and Los Angeles Rams ended, it seems possible New Orleans' involvement in another conference title game will influence more change in the NFL.
By now you probably know the story: The Saints were in position to put away the Rams when Tommylee Lewis blatantly was interfered with inside the Los Angeles 5-yard line by cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman. Not only did Robey-Coleman hit Lewis early, he did so helmet to helmet. Los Angeles went on to win in overtime.
So what can the NFL do to clean up its officiating?
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated: Expand and modernize replay.
Rich Eisen of NFL Network: Let it all be challengeable.
Kevin Seifert of ESPN: Believe it or not, Canadian Football League has a good idea.
Tadd Haislop of Sporting News: Don't add more rules. Make officials full-time employees.
And what about the optics of officiating?
As The Advocate's Ramon Antonio Vargas points out, Gary Cavaletto, the referee who didn't throw a flag on the infamous no-call benefiting the Rams, lives within 2 hours of Los Angeles. The other official near the play, Patrick Turner, appears to live in a Los Angeles suburb.
Could the NFL do more to avoid this kind of perception at this juncture in the season?
Give us your thoughts and ideas below on how the NFL might consider changing the way it officiates games.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.