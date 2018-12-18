CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Luke Kuechly recognized the play immediately.
It was probably the easiest one he had to identify the whole night.
The Carolina linebacker just got a good look at it last weekend when the Cleveland Browns used a run with some fake reverse action before Jarvis Landry took the ball on a reverse for a 51-yard gain. It was Kuechly who ran down the Browns wide receiver on the play to prevent a score.
So, when New Orleans used the same action on the play when Tommylee Lewis fumbled out of the back of the end zone, Kuechly was probably able to recognize it quickly.
Saints guard Larry Warford had a conversation with the linebacker about a play the Saints borrowed from another team during the game, and while Warford declined to say which one it was, it seems fair to assume this run is the one he was referencing.
“He came up to me and was like, ‘Y’all stole that play from Cleveland, huh?’” Warford said. “Yeah, we did. Just that small little bit really says a lot about the kind of player he is. Just the best student of the game. He’s outstanding, man.”
Cleveland ran the same play one other time in that game and scored a touchdown with it. Carolina saw how effective it was and lifted the play for itself. It looked like they, too, were going to pick up a big gain on the play until Vonn Bell ran behind D.J. Moore and punched the ball out of his hands.
But not everything Kuechly recognized was as familiar as that play. The linebacker was calling out plays the Saints were running throughout the night. Even though this is a bi-annual occurrence, it remains an impressive spectacle whenever it happens.
The linebacker wore a microphone for ESPN throughout this contest, and early in the game, the broadcast showed him calling out plays before they happened.
“I got a great feel for these guys,” Kuechly said in the huddle. “I know exactly what they’re doing. Just listen. I’ll let you know when we’re checking it.”
The broadcast then showed Kuechly calling out an outside run, followed by an inside-zone run. The Panthers stopped both plays in its tracks. Even so, New Orleans ended up having a productive day running the ball, finishing with 155 yards on 32 carries. Kuechly’s impact in that area only extended so far.
Still, the linebacker does an excellent job of recognizing things before they happen. Drew Brees has been playing this same game of cat and mouse with Kuechly for several years. It’s probably one of the more significant challenges he faces every season.
“He’s one of the smartest football players to ever play the game,” Brees said. “He’s the quarterback of that defense. He gets all their checks. Highly intelligent, obviously he’s a great, great player. Key and diagnosing, getting to the ball, making tackles and always being around the ball.”
It causes a problem when a player on defense can pick up on the smallest tendencies within an offense and accurately call out what is going to happen next. But there is also only so much you can do about it. You can try to hide some things and work off of those tendencies, but at a certain point, you have to run your offense and make things work.
“You have to play as perfect as you can, man,” Warford said. “If he knows the play, I know the play, too. We all know the play. Get to your spot and do it as perfectly as you can. Make something happen. You can’t really do much about it.”
One thing both the Saints and Panthers can do next time is to try and make sure the Cleveland play ends without a fumble.