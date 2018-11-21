The New Orleans Saints red hot rivalry with the Atlanta Falcons continues in a special Thanksgiving edition Thursday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The game, which is the the 100th meeting between the two teams, takes place just four days after the Saints rolled over the Philadelphia Eagles in front of a rowdy home crowd.

How will the game unfold? Here's a rundown of how to watch or follow the game, plus expert predictions and key storylines.

THE GAME

-- Who: New Orleans Saints (9-1) vs. Atlanta Falcons (4-6)

-- When: 7:20 p.m.

-- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

HOW TO WATCH

-- WDSU-TV (NBC 6) in New Orleans

-- WVLA-TV (NBC 33) in Baton Rouge

-- Click here to more TV affiliates.

STREAMING

-- Via NFL Game Pass (click here to learn more.)

RADIO

-- WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)

-- WDGL 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)

-- KMDL 97.3 FM (Lafayette)

-- Click here for more radio affiliates.

KEY STORYLINES

-- Marcus Davenport, Tre'Quan Smith questionable for Thursday's game

-- Saints add Tommylee Lewis to the 53-man roster

-- How the Saints are using Taysom Hill, multiple personnel packages to break defenses

-- Saints running back Mark Ingram back in groove after back-to-back 100-yard games

-- Thomas Morstead is 'paranoid': A look inside 'anxious' mind of Saints' little-used punter

-- Podcast: Where does Drew Brees' season rank in historical context?

-- Agent: Arthur Maulet agrees to return to Saints' practice squad

EXPERT PREDICTIONS

Nick Underhill

Saints 33, Falcons 17

This isn’t the same Saints’ team that played the Falcons in a close game earlier this season. The defense has matured and improved considerably since that game, and should be in better position to slow a good Atlanta offense than it was back then.

Rod Walker

Saints 38, Falcons 21

There's nothing to suggest the Saints won't continue to do what they have done the past few weeks. The defense is clicking now, and the offense is on fire, so this one won't be as close as that overtime thriller in September.

Scott Rabalais

Saints 41, Falcons 20

It’s the Falcons, so part of me expects they’re going to wake up and realize they’re capable of giving their bitter rival fits. But the way the Saints are playing, it’s hard to envision anyone giving them a game right now. The short week road trip does Atlanta no favors, either.

Nathan Brown

Saints 41, Falcons 20

The Falcons come in on a short week the losers of two-straight. With the type of performances the Saints have put up in recent weeks, there’s no reason to think the momentum will stop now.