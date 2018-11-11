Pressured up

The Saints have been a little more tame on defense this season. It is in defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s DNA to dial up the blitzes and be aggressive in how he attacks quarterbacks, but he’s dialed back the last few weeks. He let his defense loose on Sunday and it led to a dominant performance. Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton was sacked four times and never had the opportunity to settle and make anything happen.

Saints throttle Bengals on the road to pick up 8th straight win CINCINNATI — So much for the Saints having a hangover from last week's thriller over the Los Angeles Rams.

New Orleans is the best team in the NFL. There is no doubting that now. The team did what it had to do to get this point, and now it is doing what it has to do to defend the honor. All the talk about this being a possible trap game is now out of the window. People will correctly point out that the Bengals are not a very good football team, but the Saints destroyed them. Style points are earned for this one. Now they have to beat the Eagles.

At what point do we start having a discussion about this being the best season of Drew Brees’ career? This is brought up with a full understanding of some of the incredible things he has done throughout his career. It is brought up knowing that there are some throws he probably doesn’t make anymore. But hasn’t he covered up for it in other ways, by being more efficient? One interception in nine games is incredible.