Marcus Davenport is undergoing testing on his toe, and the up-and-coming Saints rookie defensive end is expected to miss some time.

Davenport suffered the injury during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings when sacking Kirk Cousins. Davenport briefly went in the injury tent after the play, but returned and finished the game.

The NFL Network reported that Davenport is expected to miss at least four weeks due to the injury. But the defensive end, who has been equipped with a walking boot on his right foot, said he is still receiving opinions and isn't yet clear on how long he will be out of action.

Davenport said he has seen a few different doctors since suffering the injury. When asked if it would require surgery or just rest, the defensive end said, "still trying to figure out the best course."

When answering another question, Davenport did not rule out the possibility of playing this week against the Rams. But he noted that having an injured big toe makes his job difficult, though he was able adjust his rushing style against the Vikings and was able to remain effective.

"It's hard to push," Davenport said. "I need to push off."

The first-round pick has been coming into his own. He recorded two sacks Sunday night against the Vikings, bringing his season total to four.

"I'm just mad this happened to come in general," Davenport said. "That's about it."

Davenport has suffered some other injuries this summer. He had a minor thumb procedure right before the season started, and battled some other minor injuries during training camp that kept him sidelined.

If he is unable to play, it is likely that Alex Okafor will play a more prominent role this week against the Los Angeles Rams. New Orleans also has depth at the position in Trey Hendrickson and Mitchell Loewen.