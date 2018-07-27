All eyes are going to be on Marcus Davenport this season after the Saints traded halfway up the first round to get the rookie edge rusher at the end of April.

But Davenport might not have to carry much of the load on the edge opposite Cameron Jordan as a rookie.

Not if Alex Okafor can get back to the way he was playing before he tore his Achilles last season. When Okafor went down against Washington, he ranked second on the team in tackles (43), sacks (4.5), tackles-for-loss (5), quarterback hits (9), and he was tied for the team lead with two forced fumbles.

"He was having a really good season for us a year ago, and I am anxious to see that he can get back to that," Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said. "I think he will."

For that reason, the Saints gave Okafor a two-year, $10 million contract to return to New Orleans, a place he wanted to be after getting a chance to play his natural position, defensive end, instead of the outside linebacker spot he'd handled in Arizona.

The Saints were betting on Okafor's recovery. A typical recovery for an Achilles tear is eight to 10 months, and Okafor targeted the beginning of training camp.

So far, so good.

"I feel good," Okafor said. "I think the agility and explosiveness is back, I've just got to get the strength back in it. As far as the burst off the line, I don't think there will be any drop-off."

By strength, Okafor means that the repaired Achilles isn't ready yet to handle 50-plus plays in a game. New Orleans is limiting his snaps in camp to give his Achilles time to get that strength back, and hopefully get the same productive player who was a revelation for the Saints last season.

"The biggest thing is you just can't put too much volume on it," Okafor said. "We're taking it slow."